2 people in Willacy County test positive for COVID-19
Willacy County on Sunday reported that two people had tested positive for COVID-19.
A female younger than 19 years old and a woman in her 60s tested positive for the virus, according to a news release from Willacy County.
Since the pandemic started, 1,298 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus.
More News
News Video
-
Marijana proponents 'optimistic' Texas lawmakers will support legalization
-
DHR Health hosts conference for at-home caregivers
-
Concerned about the coronavirus, Alamo stops issuing garage sale permits
-
Salvation Army kicks off red kettle fundraising campaign
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: Diego's Food Truck