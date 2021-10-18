x

2 taken to hospital after fire at McAllen home, fire department says

By: Crystal Martinez
Two people were taken to a hospital after a house fire in McAllen on Monday. 

A call regarding a possible house on fire on 32nd St. came in around 12:30 p.m., according to the McAllen Fire Department. 

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire, and learned that people were possibly inside.

An elderly couple, their son and three pet rabbits self-evacuated, according to the McAllen Fire Department. The couple was taken to a local hospital. 

The fire remains under investigation. 

