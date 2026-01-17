20 Valley school districts awarded funding for Gear Up program

A new group of 7th graders across the Rio Grande Valley is joining the Gear Up program.

The program will help support students become college-ready from 7th grade to their first year of college.

Brownsville Independent School District is one of the districts joining the program. They were awarded $7 million to support more than 2,300 students in 10 middle schools.

A Gear Up mentor will be assigned to each middle school and work one-on-one with students.

"It guides them with any information as far as financial aid, advisors, college visits, university visits," Brownsville ISD Director for Support Program Juan Jose De Leon said.

Parents will also be provided with training to help students get into college. A total of 20 Valley schools were awarded Gear Up funding.

For the full list of schools, click here.