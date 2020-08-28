21-year-old man charged after car chase and crash in Pharr

The alleged driver involved on a chase that ended in a crash along the expressway in Pharr, was officially charged with evading and resisting arrest.

The arraignment happened after the the suspect, 21-year-old Gerardo Espinoza, was released from the hospital.

According to DPS troopers, the suspect took off on Tuesday night when they tried to stop him.

He eventually crashed into a wall near Sugar Road.

Officials are still looking for two women who were traveling inside Espinoza’s car at the time. Both fled the scene after the crash.