21-year-old man charged after car chase and crash in Pharr
The alleged driver involved on a chase that ended in a crash along the expressway in Pharr, was officially charged with evading and resisting arrest.
The arraignment happened after the the suspect, 21-year-old Gerardo Espinoza, was released from the hospital.
According to DPS troopers, the suspect took off on Tuesday night when they tried to stop him.
He eventually crashed into a wall near Sugar Road.
Officials are still looking for two women who were traveling inside Espinoza’s car at the time. Both fled the scene after the crash.
