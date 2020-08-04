22 people test positive for COVID-19 in Willacy County

Willacy County on Tuesday announced that 22 people had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in Willacy County to 614.

The cases reported on Tuesday included six people younger than 20 years old, 11 women and five men, according to a news release from Willacy County.

Since the pandemic started, 614 people in Willacy County have tested positive for COVID-19.