24/7 Live streaming site captures SpaceX developments at Boca Chica location
Between the road closures near the SpaceX Boca Chica site, a tiny webcam and live stream is showing the world what’s going on.
Louis Balderas’ YouTube channel LabPadre broadcasts live 24/7 from three different cameras. A private property owner allows him to set up to view the rockets — all without utilities.
The cameras are powered by solar panels and a battery bank system. Balderas is working on a windmill to keep drawing power at night.
Watch the video above for the full story.
