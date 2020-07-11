25 more people test positive for coronavirus in Starr County, bringing total to 1,057

UPDATE: As of 2 p.m. on Saturday, a total of 22 hospital beds are in use at the Starr County Memorial Hospital – only five beds for coronavirus patients are available, according to information provided by Starr County Health Authority Dr Jose Vasquez.

Two patients are on respiratory support and 12 ventilators remain available for use.

Five patients were transferred out from Starr County overnight and early Saturday.

Health officials in Starr County on Saturday reported 25 additional coronavirus cases — making its total number of confirmed cases to 1,057.

According to a news release sent by Dr. Jose Vazquez, the Starr County health authority, the new cases included 20 people from Rio Grande City, four people from Roma and one woman from La Grulla.

As of Saturday, there have been 1,057 cases of COVID-19 in Starr County since the pandemic began – of those cases 296 have recovered, 756 are active, five people have died and 26 people who have died are pending state confirmation, according to the release.