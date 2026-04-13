25 underage drinking citations issued in connection with party at McAllen Airbnb

The McAllen Police Department issued 25 citations for underage drinking at an Airbnb party, according to a news release.

McAllen police officers responded to the 1800 block of Kingsborough Avenue on April 11 at around 9:35 p.m. in reference to multiple underage individuals consuming alcohol, according to the news release. The reporting party sent officers a picture of the incident and reported around 30 individuals at the location.

The news release said when officers arrived, they saw people in the front yard of the residence. They attempted to contact the occupants of the home but were met with no response.

Officers were able to contact the homeowners through a remote security device. The homeowner said the residence was rented through Airbnb. They were able to assist the officers with entry into the home, according to the news release. Officers observed multiple alcoholic beverages and cartons throughout the home.

Police cited 25 minors, ages 16 to 18, for alcohol possession before releasing them to their families. The group included fifteen 17-year-olds, four 18-year-olds, and three 16-year-old girls. Three others were also cited but their ages were not released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.