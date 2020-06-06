29 more people test positive for coronavirus in Cameron County, 13 recovered

Cameron County announced on Saturday that 29 more people tested positive for the coronavirus – bringing its total to 892.

20 residents from Brownsville, including two girls ages 1 and 7 and an 8-year-old boy, four residents from Harlingen, two from San Benito, and individuals from Rio Hondo, Santa Rosa and Los Fresnos, tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from Cameron County.

Also, additional 13 people have recovered. Of the total number of confirmed cases, 628 have reportedly recovered in the county.