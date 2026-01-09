3 Lone Star EMS medics hospitalized following vehicle crash in Alamo
Three medics with Lone Star EMS were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following a vehicle crash involving their ambulance.
The crash occurred on Friday at around 11:15 a.m. at the intersection of Alamo Road and Frontage Road, according to Alamo Fire Chief R.C. Flores.
Flores said the ambulance was occupied by the EMS personnel at the time of the crash, and they were all transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The second vehicle was occupied by two individuals who were evaluated at the scene and declined transportation, according to Flores.
The crash remains under investigation.
More News
News Video
-
Valley trainer aiming to run in Boston Marathon
-
Teachers union sues TEA over social medial investigations regarding Charlie Kirk's death
-
Brownsville police introduce 'impact team' as part of crackdown in entertainment district
-
Valley doctor says cutting ACA tax credits could cause delayed medical attention
-
U.S. Fish and Wildlife monitoring controlled burn gone wrong in Cameron County
Sports Video
-
Pioneer & Brownsville Veterans shine with shutouts in Brownsville ISD tournament
-
UTRGV Men's basketball continue conference play on the road against East Texas...
-
West prepares for RGV High School Football All-Star Game
-
Mark Foster resigns as UTRGV women's soccer head coach
-
Former UTRGV tight end Ismael Smith Flores announces commitment to East Carolina