3 men hospitalized following ATV rollover crash near Elsa

KRGV file photo

Three men ended up in the hospital after an ATV rolled over into a canal near Elsa, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened Monday around 8:40 p.m. in the 11400 block of Mile 17 Road North.

The men were riding on an ATV when it rolled over into a canal. All three were wearing seatbelts at the time, the sheriff's office said.

"The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office reminds the community to exercise caution when operating ATVs," the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "Riders should always wear appropriate safety equipment, ensure the vehicle is operated safely and within its intended uses, avoid excessive speeds or hazardous terrain. Taking these precautions can help prevent injuries."

The crash remains under investigation.