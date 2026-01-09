3 paramedics hospitalized following vehicle crash in Alamo
Three medics with Lone Star EMS were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following a vehicle crash involving their ambulance.
The crash occurred on Friday at around 11:15 a.m. at the intersection of Alamo Road and Frontage Road, according to Alamo Fire Chief R.C. Flores.
Flores said the ambulance was occupied by the EMS personnel at the time of the crash, and they were all transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The second vehicle was occupied by two individuals who were evaluated at the scene and declined transportation, according to Flores.
The crash remains under investigation.
