315 more Cameron County residents test positive for coronavirus, total cases now 4,905

Health officials in Cameron County confirmed on Wednesday 315 additional coronavirus cases — bringing its total number of positive cases to 4,905.

According to a news release from Cameron County, an additional 43 people have recovered.

Of the total number of people in Cameron County who have tested positive for COVID-19, 2,670 have reportedly recovered.

Currently, the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Cameron County is 79.