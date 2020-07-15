315 more Cameron County residents test positive for coronavirus, total cases now 4,905
Health officials in Cameron County confirmed on Wednesday 315 additional coronavirus cases — bringing its total number of positive cases to 4,905.
According to a news release from Cameron County, an additional 43 people have recovered.
Of the total number of people in Cameron County who have tested positive for COVID-19, 2,670 have reportedly recovered.
Currently, the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Cameron County is 79.
