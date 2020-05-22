39-year-old Starr County man tests positive for coronavirus

A new coronavirus case has been announced in Starr County on Friday.

According to Dr. Jose Vazquez, the county’s health authority, a 39-year-old man from Escobares tested positive for the virus.

The man is a member of a family who previously tested positive. On Monday, County Judge Eloy Vera announced five cases, which included three toddlers.

The new case brings the total number of confirmed cases to 23 in Starr County.