40 Valley CBP agents to assist in Hurricane Laura recovery efforts

Because of the powerful Hurricane Laura U.S. Customs and Border Protection is sending 40 Rio Grande Valley agents and officers up north to assist in the air and on the ground.

This mission is supported by two command centers in Houston and New Orleans. The teams on the ground will provide emergency response, like search and rescue along with damage assessments.

The 40 employees from the Valley are volunteers certified as boat captains, all specializing in search and rescue, along with four helicopters and 14 boats usually used here for migrant rescues.

