5 on 5: March 2nd
KINGSVILLE - The third round of the playoffs tipped off Monday night with #18 Santa Rosa taking on #7 London.
The Warriors trailed by 11 points at halftime and couldn't catch the Pirates, falling 86-69.
It's the first time in five years that Santa Rosa fails to reach the regional semifinals.
