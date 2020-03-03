x

5 on 5: March 2nd

3 hours 39 minutes 30 seconds ago Monday, March 02 2020 Mar 2, 2020 March 02, 2020 10:27 PM March 02, 2020 in Sports

KINGSVILLE - The third round of the playoffs tipped off Monday night with #18 Santa Rosa taking on #7 London. 

The Warriors trailed by 11 points at halftime and couldn't catch the Pirates, falling 86-69.

It's the first time in five years that Santa Rosa fails to reach the regional semifinals.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days