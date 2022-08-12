5 On Your Side: Illegal dumping site concerns residents in San Juan

An illegal dump site in San Juan is raising concerns among residents.

The trash is nestled on the side of Earling Road between Caesar Chavez and Raul Longoria

Clarisia Aguirre has been working at a nearby business for more than a decade. She believes part of the problem, outside of people committing a criminal offense, is the vacant lot between the canal and the side of the road.

"I think they should put something up, like one of those rails," Aguirre said. "The white and orange because you even have kids walking through there when they get out of here or go to the Boys and Girls Club, they get out and I see them walking by there."

Channel 5 News reached out to Hidalgo County Irrigation District No. 2 about the dump site.

"We've had trash issues in the past and in other parts of our canal, drainage right of ways," said general manager Sonny Hinojosa. "We usually partner with the precinct, the local precinct to coordinate the picking up of the trash."

Hinojosa says he plans to take action in response to the problem, reaching out to the county's Precinct 2 office.