6 people in Willacy County test positive for COVID-19

Monday, August 10 2020

Willacy County on Monday announced that six people had tested positive for COVID-19.

Two children, two teenagers and two adults tested positive for the virus, according to a news release from Willacy County.

Since the pandemic started, 699 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus.

"The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) will conduct case investigations on this, and all positive COVID-19 cases that arise and ensure that proper isolation and 14-day quarantine is strictly adhered to," according to the news release. "In addition, DSHS will be sure family members stay isolated and quarantined as well and will be sure the family has supplies needed to be able to stay at home and follow protocol."

