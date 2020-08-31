6-year-old boy remains hospitalized after ATV crash

A little boy remains hospitalized a week after he was critically injured in an ATV crash.

6-year-old Giancarlo Guerrero is non responsive and in critical condition.

His parents haven’t left his side since the accident. His aunt Jovanni Guerrero spoke to us on behalf of their family.

A midnight ATV drive turned tragic last Sunday. According to Guerrero, Giancarlo’s mom was driving when she lost control of the vehicle and couldn’t see how close the canal was.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed alcohol was not a factor and ruled it an accident.

