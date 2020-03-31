8 more people ordered to self-isolate in Hidalgo County after virus diagnosis
EDINBURG – Hidalgo County announced on Tuesday eight more people have tested positive for the coronavirus – bringing the total to 46 infected people.
Details on who the new patients are and their whereabouts were not released, but they were ordered to self-isolate in their homes, according to a statement.
Health officials say three of the 46 people who contracted the virus required hospitalization.
