Abbott announces approval for SNAP benefit replacements in Valley counties following hurricane

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission received approval for SNAP benefit replacements for food lost or destroyed due to Hurricane Hanna.

According to a release sent by the governor’s office, residents in Brooks, Hidalgo, Kenedy, McMullen, Starr and Willacy County met federal criteria for mass replacements of benefits.

“SNAP recipients in the six impacted counties do not need to take any action to receive the mass replacement,” according to the release. “A percentage of the regular allotment of benefits will be automatically issued to all regular SNAP households in the affected counties and placed on their Lone Star cards by Aug. 4, 2020.”