Adopt an Angel organization to distribute toys on Christmas Day

A lot of Valley cities are hosting toy drives.

Channel 5 News spoke with a representative of Adopt an Angel, who is putting on their 10th year toy drive in Edinburg.

"I know at one point we've all been there, we've all struggled," Adopt an Angel organizer Anita Salas said. "It's just trying to give back to the community."

They collected more than 400 toys, which the organization will distribute on Christmas day at the Walmart in Alamo on Cesar Chavez Road at 1 p.m.