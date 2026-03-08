x

AEP reports more than 2,000 McAllen customers are without power

3 hours 54 minutes 26 seconds ago Sunday, March 08 2026 Mar 8, 2026 March 08, 2026 12:36 PM March 08, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV
AEP Texas outage map.

AEP Texas is reporting a total of 2,154 customers in McAllen are without power.

According to their outage map, the service interruption is affecting customers near Ware Road and Expressway 83 and the cause is "equipment related."

The map said power should be restored by 5 p.m.

