AEP reports more than 2,000 McAllen customers are without power
AEP Texas is reporting a total of 2,154 customers in McAllen are without power.
According to their outage map, the service interruption is affecting customers near Ware Road and Expressway 83 and the cause is "equipment related."
The map said power should be restored by 5 p.m.
