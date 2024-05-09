UPDATE: Power restored to thousands of AEP customers in Cameron and Hidalgo counties following extreme heat

UPDATE: As of Thursday, May 9, 2024, at 7:40 p.m., the AEP outage map showed the amount of outages across Cameron and Hidalgo counties decreased to 474.

Over 3,340 AEP customers are without power in Cameron and Hidalgo counties due to the extreme heat, according to a spokesperson.

The AEP outage map shows most of the outages are in Hidalgo County, where 2,283 customers are experiencing outages.

“The extreme heat is causing several outages throughout the Valley,” AEP spokesman Dan Lucio told Channel 5 News. “Extreme heat means increased use of air conditioners, which equals a higher demand and use of electricity on the power grid. Some of these outages have been short, while others are taking a bit longer to bring back up. Our crews are currently working to restore power.

Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories are in effect across the Rio Grande Valley through Thursday at 7 p.m.

