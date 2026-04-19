Missing 87-year-old man found unresponsive, Alamo police say
An 87-year-old man who was reported missing has been found unresponsive, according to the Alamo Police Department.
Samuel Holmes was found at around 9 a.m. Saturday. He was first reported missing on Friday, April 18. He was last seen on the 800 block of Lucy Drive.
Alamo police said Holmes was a veteran who was diagnosed with dementia.
The investigation is ongoing.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County Health Department to host vaccination event
-
59-year-old man stung more than 2 dozen times by bees in Alamo
-
Driver killed in crash that caused a vehicle fire in Edinburg
-
Donna ISD security guard fired over alleged inappropriate student relationship
-
'We've never experienced this': Weslaco residents on edge following string of burglary...
Sports Video
-
Sharyland goalkeeper Tatiana Castillo signs to Huston-Tillotson
-
Sharyland defensive end Danny Mireles commits to Texas Lutheran
-
La Villa basketball star Herlinda Rivera signs with Missouri Valley
-
Harlingen softball beats San Benito in regular season finale to take share...
-
Brownsville Pace softball completes first undefeated season in program history