Alton Police Department expanding medical alert decal program
The Alton Police Department is expanding its medical alert decal program.
In 2025, the department handed out more than 260 decals to those with autism, are hard of hearing or have other special needs.
The department now has a supply of over 500 decals available to Alton residents.
Police said the decals help first responders quickly recognize when someone may need a different approach during an emergency.
Call the Alton Police Department at 956-432-0700 for details on getting a decal.
More News
Sports Video
-
Brownsville Porter wins 3-0 district battle with Brownsville Rivera
-
Vela Lady Sabercats win thrilling battle with McAllen Memorial in final seconds
-
Los Fresnos High School graduate heading to Super Bowl LX with the...
-
RGV Vipers complete the sweep against the RIP City Remix
-
Hidalgo takes game one of the district series against Valley View