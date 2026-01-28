x

Alton Police Department expanding medical alert decal program

2 hours 22 minutes 47 seconds ago Wednesday, January 28 2026 Jan 28, 2026 January 28, 2026 4:06 PM January 28, 2026 in News - Local

The Alton Police Department is expanding its medical alert decal program.

In 2025, the department handed out more than 260 decals to those with autism, are hard of hearing or have other special needs.

The department now has a supply of over 500 decals available to Alton residents.

Police said the decals help first responders quickly recognize when someone may need a different approach during an emergency.

Call the Alton Police Department at 956-432-0700 for details on getting a decal.

