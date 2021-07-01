Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old boy
An Amber Alert was issued for an infant boy in Texas.
The Ennis Police Department is searching for 7-month-old Miguel David Lee Ramirez, who was last seen at 10:25 a.m. on Thursday, on the 900 block of North Shawnee in the city of Ennis.
The child has light brown hair, blue eyes and was wearing a white Mickey Mouse diaper. Officials believe the child is in grave or immediate danger.
Ennis PD are also looking for 20-year-old Faith Reid in connection with the infant's abduction. Reid is described as a white female, standing 5'2" and weighing 115 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes.
The suspect was last seen driving a white Ford Extended Cab.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Ennis Police Department at 972-875-4462.
