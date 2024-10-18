Annual walk in Pharr to help bring awareness to Alzheimer's disease

The local chapter of the Alzheimer's Foundation will be holding their annual walk in Pharr on Saturday.

Organizers say it will help create awareness for the disease.

"One in three seniors are getting diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease. This is the sixth leading cause of death nationwide, and we just want to bring more awareness to this condition," Alzheimer's Association Program Manager Maxine Vieyra said.

One of the biggest challenges is getting past the stigma.

"A lot of people still are very reluctant to get diagnosed, but I believe, and it is the stance of many, is that the earlier you get detected with the disease, the better prepared you are to manage through the journey and take advantage of recently approved treatments if you qualify," Vieyra said.

The Alzheimer's Association is hosting the walk on Saturday, where they will have resources and answer questions about the disease.

Registration for the walk begins at 8 a.m. and the walk starts at 9 a.m. It will be held at the Pharr One Building, located at 1121 E. Nolana Loop.