Apertura de centro de entretenimiento en Brownsville

El Evento Principal llegará pronto a Brownsville.

El restaurante y bar abre el viernes 1 de julio en Sunrise Mall.

La ubicación de Brownsville tendrá los mismos juegos y actividades, que incluyen laser tag, minigolf bajo techo y bolos.

