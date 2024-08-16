Arrest made following threat against Roma High School, district police say

Photo credit: MGN Online

One person was arrested following a threat made on social media against Roma High School, according to the Roma ISD Police Department.

District police were made aware of the threat early Friday morning, according to a news release.

“Officers immediately mobilized and located the source of the threat, and the subject was immediately detained,” the release said, adding that the unnamed individual has been charged and transported to a “proper detention center.”

Details of the threat weren’t immediately available.

“We remind the community to remain vigilant, and if you see something or hear something, say something to help keep our students and community safe,” police said in the release.