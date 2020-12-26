As Trump administration winds down, contractors rush to complete border wall projects

With less than a month until President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. takes office, work on the border wall is moving ahead at breakneck speed.

President Donald J. Trump's administration is busy attempting to complete at least 450 miles of border wall before Inauguration Day.

Eight border wall projects have been completed, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Anther 37 projects remain in progress.

