At-home activities amid shelter in place order

BROWNSVILLE – Social distancing and staying home can be challenging for some, but there are several things parents and their children can do without leaving the house.

In an effort to maintain normalcy for his students, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu instructor, Tyler Bosard has implemented a plan to continue classes online.

Since the shelter-in-place order took effect, Bossard’s gym continues to accept new members.

Additionally, tabletop game enthusiast Steve Almaguera says games like Dungeons and Dragons could be fun for the family.

Almaguera started a group on the Brownsville page of Reddit.com for people who have always wanted to learn.

