Attorney: former East Hidalgo Detention Center employee plans to plead guilty in sexual abuse case

A former cook supervisor at the East Hidalgo Detention Center in La Villa plans to plead guilty to sexual abuse of an inmate.

Brenda Alicia Fuentes, 48, of Weslaco — the former cook supervisor — faces a maximum of 15 years in federal prison. She filed a “Notice of Intent to Enter a Plea of Guilty” on Thursday morning.

“She’s looking at entering a plea whenever the court schedules a hearing,” said attorney Rudy Moreno of McAllen, who represents Fuentes.

A grand jury indicted Fuentes and five former coworkers in November 2019.

They worked at the East Hidalgo Detention Center, a privately owned jail that holds inmates for the U.S. Marshals Service and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Fuentes is charged with sexual abuse of a ward. Her former coworkers are charged with bribery.

A grand jury also indicted her daughter, former Correctional Officer Amber Marie Estrada, in March. Estrada is accused of accepting cash and a horse in exchange for smuggling contraband to inmates.