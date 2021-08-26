Attorney Speaks Out About Restraining Order for Private Border Wall Construction
MISSION – An attorney for the National Butterfly Center is speaking out over a temporary restraining order against a privately funded border wall construction project.
“We Build the Wall” is an organization who was building a wall on Neuhaus and Sons, LLC. private property.
They filed and were granted a temporary restraining order to halt construction Wednesday night.
The National Butterfly Center attorney, Jaiver Pena, explained the temporary restraining order should hold up in court because of a Texas law.
Pena explains they want to make sure “We Build the Wall” organizers have all the right permits.
For more information watch the video above.
