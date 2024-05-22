Autopsy Ordered for Body Found near Pharr
PHARR – Authorities in Hidalgo County are trying to identify a body discovered near Pharr.
They say the body is that of a man; he was found hidden in a brushy area south of Military and “I” roads.
Sheriff authorities say Border Patrol agents called in the discovery at around 8 p.m. Tuesday.
The justice of the peace ordered an autopsy.
