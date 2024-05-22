x

Autopsy Ordered for Body Found near Pharr

5 years 9 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, August 01 2018 Aug 1, 2018 August 01, 2018 4:30 PM August 01, 2018 in News

PHARR – Authorities in Hidalgo County are trying to identify a body discovered near Pharr.

They say the body is that of a man; he was found hidden in a brushy area south of Military and “I” roads.

Sheriff authorities say Border Patrol agents called in the discovery at around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The justice of the peace ordered an autopsy.

