Bait Containing Vaccine Being Used to Prevent Dog Strain of Rabies at SPI

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – Officials at South Padre Island are trying to prevent the dog strain of rabies.

Crews are trying to attract coyotes by using bait which contains a vaccine for rabies.

The bait is being placed in non-populated areas.

Those who see the bait are asked to leave it alone.

The city says they haven’t had a case in five years but are using the bait as a precaution.

