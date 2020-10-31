Beto O'Rourke goes door to door in Mission to encourage people to vote

Former United States Representative Beto O'Rourke went door to door in Mission on Friday to encourage people to vote.

O'Rourke said his walk was going well and he had a chance to talk to some voters.

"The valley as you know is often over looked or neglected — to have Senator Kamala Harris come to the valley today to ask for the votes of the people of the valley I cannot tell you. as the life of a long life Texan and a long life fronterizo who's lived in the border his whole life what that means to us," O' Rourke said.

He is also expected to appear with Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris later on Friday.

O'Rourke wanted to remind people that today is the last day to early vote.

Watch the video for the full story.