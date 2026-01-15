Better Business Bureau warns of tax season scams
Tax season is coming up, and the Better Business Bureau of South Texas wants you to be on alert.
BBB of South Texas President Hilda Martinez said scammers ramp up their efforts around this time of year to steal personal and financial information. Businesses can fall victim to scams too, Martinez said.
The BBB advises that taxpayers can avoid becoming victims by verifying their tax preparer’s credentials and choosing direct deposit for their payouts.
“We've seen it, we've heard it from consumers that they never got their tax return because it was deposited in the scammer’s bank account,” Martinez said. “You're using your social security to file your income tax, so they can steal your identity as well as taking your return. So verify, verify, that's the main thing."
Those looking for more tips on spotting potential tax scams are encouraged to attend an information session in McAllen set for Wednesday, Jan. 21.
More News
News Video
-
‘My heart just plummeted:’ Alamo family mourning man killed in bee attack
-
Brownsville ISD fires employee charged in connection with officer-involved shooting
-
Lane closures announced for McAllen marathon
-
Weslaco leaders meet to discuss emergency weather plans
-
Better Business Bureau warns of tax season scams
Sports Video
-
Los Fresnos volleyball star Emily Cargill signs with Mary Hardin-Baylor
-
Weslaco East's Aiden Gonzalez signs with OLLU baseball
-
Playmaker: Jordan Bustamante continues making history with Edinburg Vela
-
McAllen High All-State softball star Giada Farias signs with St. Edwards softball
-
McAllen High moves to 27-0 with win against Weslaco in non-district finale