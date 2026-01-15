Better Business Bureau warns of tax season scams

Tax season is coming up, and the Better Business Bureau of South Texas wants you to be on alert.

BBB of South Texas President Hilda Martinez said scammers ramp up their efforts around this time of year to steal personal and financial information. Businesses can fall victim to scams too, Martinez said.

The BBB advises that taxpayers can avoid becoming victims by verifying their tax preparer’s credentials and choosing direct deposit for their payouts.

“We've seen it, we've heard it from consumers that they never got their tax return because it was deposited in the scammer’s bank account,” Martinez said. “You're using your social security to file your income tax, so they can steal your identity as well as taking your return. So verify, verify, that's the main thing."

Those looking for more tips on spotting potential tax scams are encouraged to attend an information session in McAllen set for Wednesday, Jan. 21.