Body found in Brownsville resaca, police investigating

Photo credit: MGN Online

The body of a 64-year-old man was recovered from a Brownsville resaca Wednesday afternoon, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Police say at 1:26 p.m., a citizen reported a body floating in the resaca located near the 800 block of North Coria St.

The Brownsville police and fire department were called and recovered the body from the resaca.

The subject has been identified as 64-year-old Jaime Villarreal Mendoza.

The Brownsville Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit continues to investigate.