Body Found in McAllen Canal

MCALLEN – The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body found in a McAllen canal.

Hidalgo Country Sheriff Eddie Guerra says his office received a call from a fisherman who found a red duffel bag floating in a canal on Ware Road in McAllen.

When authorities arrived, they found human remains inside the bag.

The sheriff says they are unsure if the body is male or female.

The investigation is still ongoing.