Boil water notice lifted in city of Elsa

A boil water notice issued Thursday morning was lifted, according to a news release from the city of Elsa.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the city of Elsa to issue the notice after main a water line break in the system. The notice was lifted Friday at around noon.

“The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of 05-24-2024,” the news release stated.

The news release noted that the city of Elsa submitted water samples for bacteriological analysis from a certified lab, and all samples passed the test.