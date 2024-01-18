Bond set for murder suspect in Edinburg shooting, second person of interest identified

A 22-year-old man was arraigned Thursday in connection with the shooting death of an Edinburg man.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office also announced they’re seeking the public’s help in locating a second individual identified as a person of interest in the death of 23-year-old Michael Daniel Arevalo.

Mario Cordero was arraigned on a murder charge for his role in Arevalo’s death and had his bond set at $2 million, according to the sheriff’s office.

Cordero was arrested Wednesday following a joint operation with the sheriff’s office and U.S. Marshals.

Arevalo was killed on Jan. 10 in a shooting at the 5600 block of Wakita Drive. Witnesses told investigators two men dressed in dark clothing and wearing hoodies were walking on the street and started shooting towards the victim, according to a previous news release.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office identified 24-year-old Efrain "Keefer" Tenopala as another person of interest in the shooting investigation.

Tenopala is affiliated with the Sureno 13 Street Gang, and anyone with any information regarding his location and the shooting are urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.