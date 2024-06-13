Bond set for Rio Grande City headstone maker accused of stealing from customers
A judge has set a bond for a Rio Grande City headstone maker who is accused of stealing from customers.
Noie Hesbrook was issued a $300,000 bond.
He was indicted by a grand jury in Starr County for allegedly stealing $135,000 from customers; at least 92 complaints have been filed against him.
Hesbrook was extradited last week from Louisiana after missing his court date back in March. His next court date is scheduled for July.
