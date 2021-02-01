Border Patrol, DPS involved in overnight car chase ending in San Benito

A car chase that started at the Falfurrias checkpoint ended in San Benito late Sunday night.

Border Patrol agents tried to stop the vehicle at the Falfurrias checkpoint and chased the vehicle to Edinburg, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Christopher Olivarez.

DPS troopers then pursued the vehicle from Edinburg to San Benito, until the driver made it to the levies near Military 281 and fled into Mexico.

A female passenger and infant were left behind.

Border Patrol has taken over the investigation.