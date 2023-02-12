Brooks Co. Officials See Increase of Smugglers Using Stolen Vehicles

FALFURRIAS – A spike in immigration-related crime popping up just north of the Rio Grande Valley.

Brooks County sheriff’s deputies are seeing an increase of stolen vehicles coming from north Texas.

Many of the cars and trucks were used by human or drug smugglers.

Sheriff Benny Martinez says on average deputies have added two to three vehicles a month in their impound lot, but the number fluctuates.

The sheriff is having deputies take a closer look at vehicles when they are on patrol.

