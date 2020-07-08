Brooks County warns of arrests for COVID-19 infected residents who don’t self-isolate
Jail time will be a punishment for residents who test positive for the coronavirus and refuse to isolate in Brooks County.
A notice was posted on Facebook on the Brooks County/City of Falfurrias Emergency Management page over the weekend.
Watch the video above for further details.
More News
News Video
-
Local advocate group offers aid to people living with disabilities
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: Captain Murphys Fishing Charter Service
-
Harlingen doctor shares COVID-19 battle experience
-
Texas Medical Association releases COVID-19 risk chart, local ICU director urges safety
-
McAllen ISD board members approve to lease portable buildings to local hospitals