Brownsville business recipient of $25,000 award from Texas Pitch Summit

A Valley startup now has $25,000 to help grow their business thanks to an award from the Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation.

The award was given out as part of the Texas Pitch Summit.

Jaime Diez started Valley Tire Recycling in 2019, but had to take a step back for almost a year because of Covid.

“This is the reason why we're barely starting it up right now,” Diez said. “There's been a lot of delays on the way, but this is sort of the best news that we get.”

Valley Tire Recycling converts old tires into different reusable, materials.

"It's a big economic opportunity…because you can upcycle some of these materials and then not only solve the environmental issue, which is illegal dumping, and them being habitat for mosquitoes," Diez said.

The Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation has been able to help different businesses thrive.

"Our sole purpose here is to help startups, businesses start up, thrive, survive and scale," BCIC Director of Business Development Nathan Burkhart said.

Burkhart says while it might be difficult during this time for businesses to keep up with the increase in prices, there's help available. He recommended business owners get in contact with the local leaders and economic development organizations to ask about funding assistance.

