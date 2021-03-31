Brownsville charter school launches new pre-employment program for students
A new pilot program at Harmony School of Innovation is launching at the start of Autism Awareness Month aimed at teaching job skills to students.
Though the school is known for its unique STEM-focused curriculum, Special Education coordinator Clarissa Perez said some students lean toward employability.
“We teach kids about employability skills as early as sixth grade,” Perez said. “And we also do career exploration with them."
The schools new pre-employment transition services program will teach students job
Skills from building skateboards, running a coffee shop and designing t-shirts – preparing students for what employers want in a job candidate.
"In life you're going to deal with certain situations whether it be at the job or outside the job,” behavioral teacher Justin Fredieu said. “And the students need to learn how to deal with that. And hopefully with those strategies they can learn how to deal with those problems in a very effective way."
The first shirts designed by the students raise awareness of Autism Awareness Month.
