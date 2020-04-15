Brownsville city leaders vote to change sick leave policies, review coronavirus expenditures

The city of Brownsville voted on Wednesday to make changes to the city's sick leave policies and provided updates to coronavirus actions.

The policy update was made in an effort to provide newly employed first responders with new medical leave options.

The city of Brownsville also received an update on its drive-thru testing facility.

Since the coronavirus testing site opened late last month, 3,338 people have signed up for pre-screening – of those, 1,020 tests have been administered, resulting in 61 positive and 900 negative, and 59 pending results.

Brownsville Public Health Director Dr. Art Rodriguez addressed concerns for those who may have been one of the 2,318 who did not meet qualifications for testing.

