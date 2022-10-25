Brownsville commissioners, BPUB leaders, continue to discuss failed project

Brownsville Public Utilities Board and city leaders will meet Tuesday to discuss what is going to be done with the millions of dollars paid by BPUB customers for a failed energy project.

RELATED: Brownsville PUB customers demand answers at first board meeting since release of forensic audit

This comes after leaders with the Brownsville PUB and Brownsville city commissioners met Monday in separate to discuss issues with the utility board.

At the Brownsville PUB meeting, a board member suggested holding town hall meetings to see what customers think should happen with the remaining $29 million of the cash collected from customers after a forensic audit found pub management allegedly misled board members to collect increased rates.

Others proposed giving some of the money back and saving some to help low income families down the road.

At the meeting with city leaders, Brownsville commissioners voted on the final reading of the accelerated rate roll back.

Commissioners also held a first reading of a move that would cancel all disconnections and late fees through February of next year.

Brownsville commissioners will receive a presentation from Brownsville PUB officials with the goal of creating a joint team to work on a plan for the money.

The meeting is set for Tuesday at 1:15 p.m.

Watch the video above for the full story.